ATLANTA – The Georgia Information and Analysis Sharing Center (GISAC) has conducted a preliminary analysis of arrests related to protest events in Atlanta from May 29-June 1. Among the information gathered was the fact that 57 of the more than 370 people arrested were from outside the state of Georgia.
Preliminary analysis has revealed the following:
Residency: Of the more than 370 arrests examined in Atlanta/Fulton County, 57 subjects were from out-of-state, five subjects were homeless, and the majority (294) were Georgia residents. Some subjects are still being affirmatively identified and may have provided false information upon arrest.
Criminal History: While most subjects did not have any prior criminal history, there were multiple (more than 30) instances where an arrested subject had a significant criminal history, including charges that could be consistent with prior involvement in violent civil unrest.
The most common criminal history charges included:
-- Willful obstruction;
-- Terroristic threats and acts;
-- False name/DOB to law enforcement officers;
-- Aggravated assault.
Multiple subjects had active warrants at the time of their arrest.
Age: The average age of arrested subjects was 24. The youngest age arrested was 17 and the oldest was 69.
Considerations:
This is preliminary analysis based on the arrest data we have to date (does not include 6/2/20 arrests or any arrests after that), and these numbers will change as APD/other law enforcement submit arrest logs to GBI GISAC.
Multiple instances of subjects with history of willful obstruction/assault charges suggest prior involvement in similar protests/riots.
A 34-year-old male from Minnesota was arrested in Atlanta, and analysts are working to confirm his involvement in the Minneapolis riots prior to his travel to Georgia.
A Florida resident had multiple obstruction/trespassing/assault charges out of Missouri near the time of the Ferguson civil unrest. This subject was arrested in Atlanta and live-streamed his post-arrest detainment to social media while handcuffed by APD. He was also a convicted felon. Ten or more subjects were bonded out by one out-of-state individual, suggesting coordination and outside influence.
GBI-GISAC is coordinating with federal law enforcement as well as multiple states across the region to deconflict arrest data and link associations for individuals who traveled to multiple states for violent engagement.
States of Residency for Arrested Subjects:
Alabama, Missouri, Minnesota, Arkansas, North Carolina, Maryland, California, New Jersey, Michigan, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Florida, New York, Virginia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Kansas and South Carolina.
