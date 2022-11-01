DECATUR — Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Michael Register has appointed Deputy Director Chris Hosey to assistant director. As assistant director, Hosey will oversee the Investigative Division, the largest division of the GBI, consisting of more than 400 sworn and non-sworn employees. The division conducts criminal investigations across the state.
Hosey has been with the GBI for over 34 years. He began his career in 1987 as a Narcotics Agent with the Local Violators Squad and was promoted to Special Agent in 1989, assigned to general investigations at the Region 5 Statesboro regional investigative office and later the Region 2 investigative office in Thomaston and Greenville, currently located in Columbus.
In 2001, Hosey was promoted to Assistant Special Agent in Charge of a multijurisdictional drug task force in Carrollton. He transferred for a time as ASAC back to the Region 2 office and later returned to the MJDTF office in Carrollton and was part of the creation of the GBI’s first state/local regional drug enforcement office, West Metro RDEO. In 2008, he was promoted to the rank of Special Agent in Charge of the Region 5 and later transferred to the Savannah Regional Drug Enforcement Office as SAC.
In 2012, Hosey was promoted to inspector, overseeing drug operations, various general investigative offices, and the GBI’s Training Unit. In 2020, former GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed Hosey to deputy director of investigations, where he has served until his promotion to assistant director.
Hosey received a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Georgia Southwestern State University in 1987 and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Columbus State University in 2004. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Class No. 247. Hosey is from Newnan and resides in Thomaston.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation comprises four divisions: the Georgia Crime Information Center, the Crime Lab, the Investigative Division, and the Legal Division. The GBI has slightly more than 900 employees and a budget of $147,482,036.