DECATUR – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced this week the promotion of Cleveland Miles as deputy director of the GBI Crime Laboratory. Miles will oversee crime laboratory operations for GBI’s Division of Forensic Sciences.
Miles has been employed with the agency for 19 years and has held previous positions as assistant deputy director, forensic biology manager, forensic biology assistant manager, forensic biologist and laboratory assistant.
Miles has held membership affiliation with multiple professional organizations including the Southern Association of Forensic Sciences, the American Association of Forensic Scientists, the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors. He received his bachelor of science degree in Biology from the Fort Valley State University.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation comprises three divisions: the Georgia Crime Information Center, the Crime Laboratory, and the Investigative Division. The agency has 837 employees and a budget of $104 million.