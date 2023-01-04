DECATUR – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced the promotion of Jeff Roesler to Inspector. He will provide supervisory and administrative oversight to several Investigative Division work units around the state, including the Atlanta Regional Investigative Office and the Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit.
Roesler has been with the GBI for 25 years, beginning his career as a special agent assigned to regional investigative offices in Douglas and Athens. During his tenure, he has served as a child abuse specialist and a crime scene specialist.
Roesler previously led the Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center (GISAC), Georgia’s fusion center, and regularly provided counterterrorism and threat briefings. He served as the intelligence leader for the state of Georgia’s Counterterrorism Task Force and oversaw the intelligence process for several high-profile events in Georgia, including the College Football National Championship and the Super Bowl. In July 2020, he was selected to develop and lead the GBI’s efforts in combatting human trafficking in Georgia.
Roesler holds a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice from Valdosta State University and a master of arts degree in public administration from Columbus State University. He is a Georgia P.O.S.T.-certified instructor, having experience teaching crime scene processing and interview and interrogations throughout the state and internationally.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation comprises four divisions: the Georgia Crime Information Center, the Crime Laboratory, the Investigative Division, and the Legal Division. The GBI has more than 900 employees and a current budget of $147,482,036.