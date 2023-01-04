roesler.jpg

Jeff Roesler

 Special Photo: GBI

DECATUR – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced the promotion of Jeff Roesler to Inspector. He will provide supervisory and administrative oversight to several Investigative Division work units around the state, including the Atlanta Regional Investigative Office and the Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit.

Roesler has been with the GBI for 25 years, beginning his career as a special agent assigned to regional investigative offices in Douglas and Athens. During his tenure, he has served as a child abuse specialist and a crime scene specialist.

