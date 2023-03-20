justin low.jpg

Justin Lowthorpe

 Special Photo: GBI

DECATUR -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced recently the promotion of Justin “Cricket” Lowthorpe to assistant special agent in charge (ASAC) of the GBI’s Region 13 Field Office in Perry. Lowthorpe will be responsible for assisting the special agent in charge with the daily operations and supervision of special agents assigned to the office.

Lowthorpe began his law enforcement career with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in 2006 as a jailer/dispatcher. In 2010, he became a certified peace officer and served the Marion County Sheriff’s Office as a sheriff’s deputy. He worked for the Columbus Police Department from 2014 to 2015. In 2015, Lowthorpe was hired as a GBI special agent and assigned to the Region 3 Field Office in Americus.

