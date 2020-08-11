TIFTON -- Stanley Watson, 27, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Brookhaven on Monday. Watson was wanted for murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery in connection with the murder of Michael Riggins here on Jan. 24.
Watson is being transported to the Tift County Jail.
Other suspects in the case have already been arrested. Sean Chin was previously apprehended in Florida, and Quintas Ryan was previously apprehended in New York. The GBI expresses thanks to the communities of Tifton and Tift County, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office, the Newburgh (New York) Police Department, the Riviera Beach Police Department, the West Palm Beach Police Department, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force-Atlanta and Macon offices, and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force-Southern District of Florida for their assistance in arresting all three suspects.
Kevionta Trayvon Hicks, 20, was arrested on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery, and Tiffany Nicole Myers, 36, was arrested for giving false statements in connection to the death of Riggins, 34, on Jan. 24. The murder occurred at 54 Eastgate Drive in Tifton. Hicks and Myers were taken into custody at the Tifton Police Department.
Arrest warrants for felony murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery were also obtained by the GBI for Ryan, 22; Watson, 27; and Chin, 32.
At the murder scene, the Tifton Police Department requested the GBI to assist in the death investigation of Riggins. Preliminary information indicated that during the mid-day hours, Tifton Police officers responded in reference to a report of an unresponsive male. Once officers arrived, they discovered Riggins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Riggins was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. His body was transported to the GBI Macon Crime Lab, where an autopsy was performed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.