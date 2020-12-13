TIFTON -- The GBI was asked by the Tift County Sheriff’s Office to assist in investigating a shooting incident that took place in the 700 block of 17 1/2 Street in Tifton late last week. During the incident, Andre Gardner, 31, Germaine Lester, 31, James McCoy, 23, Je’kevien Kimbrough, 24, all of Tifton, were shot and transported to various hospitals.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Tift County Sheriff's Office at (229) 388-6090 or the GBI at (229) 777-2080. Tips also can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.
