ALBANY -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Monday-morning shooting incident in which an Albany Police Department officer shot a suspect in downtown Albany.
The shooting involved a police officer from the Uniform Bureau. The officer contacted the department’s Internal Affairs Division at 3:30 a.m. Monday about the shooting that occurred in the 300 block of West Broad Avenue, according to an agency news release. Police requested the GBI’s assistance in the case.
No officers were injured, and a suspect was being treated in a local hospital, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.