Eric Schwalls, special agent in charge of the GBI’s Southwest Georgia Drug Enforcement Office, gave a report on the unit’s 2021 activities, which included 190 arrests and the seizure of nearly $13 million in illegal substances.
ALBANY — The Georgia of Bureau of Investigation’s drug enforcement team based in Albany covers 42 counties, but in 2021 much of its business was conducted close to home.
“Last year we made 190 cases,” Eric Schwalls, the special agent in charge of the Southwest Georgia Drug Enforcement Office, reported to Dougherty County Commission members on Monday. “Of those cases, 81 were in Albany/Dougherty County, (so) 42.6 percent of cases were made right here in this county.”
Dougherty County, as a large population center in the region, also accounted for a large percentage of the larger cases.
A highlight for 2021 was the largest seizure of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia history, 22 pounds seized in Lee County.
In all, operations conducted through the office led to the seizure of a little more than $12.75 million in illegal drugs, Schwalls said, and 26 firearms were taken off the streets during the year.
The 190 cases in 2021 resulted in 123 arrests, and additional arrests are pending in state and federal drug cases still under investigation.
The drug enforcement office, which was located in Albany for much of the 1980s and 1990s before it was moved to Sylvester, returned here in October 2020.
The Dougherty Commission assisted in the relocation by paying for equipment and office space, thinking that the agency’s presence in the county would lead to more enforcement activity in the Albany area.
The office focuses on drugs and gangs, and its coverage stretches from Perry to Valdosta, to the Alabama border, and as far north as Chattahoochee County. GBI agents in the office work with law enforcement agencies throughout its coverage area.
