TYTY – On Sunday, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist in a death investigation.
On the evening of May 17, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased person in the 100 block of Sycamore Road in TyTy. Upon arrival, responding deputies discovered the body of Dexter Bernard Patterson, 49, of TyTy. Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be performed on Patterson at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6020 or the GBI Sylvester Office at (229) 777-2080.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.