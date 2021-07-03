SYLVESTER – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer-involved shooting.
Preliminary information indicates that at around 8:28 a.m. on Thursday, a Worth Sheriff's deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2010 Mercury Milan on U.S. Highway 82 in Sylvester. The vehicle, driven by Antwain Wade, 28, of Albany, did not stop and a chase ensued. The chase came to an end on U.S. 82 West near County Line Road in Sylvester.
The deputy exited his vehicle and gave commands for Wade to get out of his vehicle. Wade did not comply and at some point drove in the direction of the deputy. The deputy fired his weapon, striking Wade. Wade was transported to a local hospital where he is in serious condition.
The deputy was not injured during this incident.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will be provided to the Tifton Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review. This is the 51st officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.
