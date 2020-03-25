ALBANY – On Monday, the Albany Police Department asked the GBI to investigate an officer-involved shooting.
Preliminary information indicates that on Monday, at approximately 3 a.m., an APD officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Several individuals exited the vehicle and fled on foot. After a short pursuit, another APD officer encountered one of the individuals, identified as Alfred Hadley Jr., 35. Hadley was shot by an APD officer in the incident. Another occupant of the vehicle, Major Bell, 30, was taken into custody near the scene of the incident for a probation violation warrant unrelated to this investigation.
No officers were injured during the incident. Hadley received non-life-threatening injuries and was booked into the Dougherty County Jail, where charges are pending.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Dougherty County Judicial Circuit for review.
