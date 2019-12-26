ALBANY — An investigation into misappropriation of funds in the Albany Municipal Court office was launched two months ago.
Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards on Thursday confirmed that he requested that the Georgia Bureau conduct the probe.
“I did, based upon a report from about two months earlier that there needs to be an investigation into the situation,” Edwards said. “What I do know is that the initial complaint was (made by) the person who made contact with the GBI. The GBI informed me of the nature of the complaint.
“I, in turn, asked the GBI to follow up on the complaint. I did ask them to follow up on the complaint as brought in by the initial witness.”
The GBI is authorized to assist in criminal investigations when requested by local law enforcement agencies or officials. The agency employs forensic auditors who are trained to investigate allegations of financial crimes.
“That (embezzlement) is the general issue that is being investigated,” Edwards said.
Edwards said he is not aware of the amount of money involved in the case.
“That’s part of their investigation,” he said. “I am awaiting any and all reports from the GBI. I understand they will provide more information shortly.”