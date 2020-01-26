TIFTON – The Tifton Police Department has asked the GBI to assist in a death investigation that occurred on Friday.
Preliminary information indicates that during the mid-day hours Friday, Tifton Police Officers responded to 54 Eastgate Drive in Tifton in reference to a report of an unresponsive male. Once officers arrived, they discovered Michael Riggins, 34, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Riggins was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation remains active and ongoing with leads being pursued by both GBI agents and Tifton Police investigators.
Riggins’ body was transported to the GBI Macon Crime Lab, where an autopsy will be performed.
Anyone who has information pertaining to this death investigation is encouraged to contact the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (229)-777-2080.
