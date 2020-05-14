TIFTON – The Tift County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI assist in an aggravated assault investigation earlier this week.
Preliminary information indicates that on the evening of Tuesday, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Brunswick Street in Tifton. Upon arrival, responding deputies found Devasiyea Johnson, 20, Javante Dixon, 19, and Brendan Gray, 19, all suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were transported to a local hospital.
On Wednesday arrest warrants were obtained for James Douglas Osby, 23, for three counts of aggravated assault. Osby has not yet been taken into custody.
Anyone with information related to this investigation, or the whereabouts of Osby, is encouraged to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6020 or the GBI Sylvester Office at (229) 777-2080.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.