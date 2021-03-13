CUTHBERT – GBI officials announced the arrest this week of Ontario Tamplin, 19, of Cuthbert, for aggravated assault.
Preliminary information indicates that the Cuthbert Police Department requested the GBI to investigate a shooting incident near the area of Iris Gardens Park in Cuthbert. Cuthbert police officers responded and later found Antrez Pope, 24, of Cuthbert, suffering from a gunshot wound at his residence. Pope was transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany for treatment and is in serious condition.
Tamplin was transported and booked into the Randolph County Jail.
This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cuthbert Police Department at (229) 732-2323 or the GBI Sylvester Field Office at (229) 777-2080.
