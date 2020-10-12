TIFTON -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest in the murder last week of a 9-year-old child, the Bureau announced in a news release.
Semaj Antonio Moss, 18, of Tifton, has been arrested and charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of Alazia Johnson. He was picked up in Lowndes County by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and will be transported to the Tift County Jail.
On Tuesday, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Tifton Police Department to investigate the death of the 9-year-old.
At approximately 7:20 a.m., Tifton police officers responded to the Peterson Apartments, where Alazia was found stabbed to death. Alazia’s body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur, where autopsy results are still pending.
Agents and investigators continue to solicit the public’s help for assistance with this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132.
