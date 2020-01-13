SYLVESTER – The GBI arrested Chassity Nicole Swain, 21, of Sylvester, on felony murder and cruelty to children in the first degree charges Friday in connection to the death of her son, Joshua Swain, 2, on Nov. 13, 2019, the agency announced Monday.
A warrant was obtained for Willie James Rhodes Jr., 45, of Sylvester, for charges of murder in the second degree and cruelty to children in the second degree. Rhodes’ whereabouts are unknown at this time.
In the late evening hours of Nov. 13, 2019, Worth County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 231 Lovett Road in Sylvester in reference to a report of a child being deceased. Once deputies arrived, they discovered the body of Joshua Swain, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy was performed by the GBI and indicates the child’s manner of death is homicide caused by severe injuries.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to the death of Joshua Swain or the whereabouts of Willie Rhodes is encouraged to contact the Worth County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 776-8211 or the GBI at (229)-777-2080.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.