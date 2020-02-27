TIFTON – Kevionta Trayvon Hicks, 20, was arrested on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery; and Tiffany Nicole Myers, 36, was arrested for giving false statements, in connection with the death of Michael Riggins, 34, that occurred at 54 Eastgate Drive in Tifton on Jan. 24. Hicks and Myers were taken into custody at the Tifton Police Department.
Arrest warrants for felony murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery also were obtained for Quintas Taszir Ryan, 22, Stanley Ray Watson, 27, and Sean Chin, 32. Ryan, Watson and Chin have not been taken into custody at this time.
On Jan. 24, the Tifton Police Department asked the GBI to assist in the death investigation of Michael Riggins. Preliminary information indicated that during the mid-day hours of Jan. 24, Tifton Police Officers responded to 54 Eastgate Drive in Tifton in reference to a report of an unresponsive male. Once officers arrived, they discovered Riggins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Riggins was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. Michael Riggins’ body was transported to the GBI Macon Crime Lab, where an autopsy was performed.
Anyone who has information pertaining to this death investigation is encouraged to contact the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (229) 777-2080.
