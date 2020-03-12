AMERICUS – The GBI arrested Willie Lee Mathis, 46, Milo Mumford, 33, and Deandre Wilburn, 28, for trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on Sunday, the agency announced in a news release.
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, executed search warrants at 158 Jenkins Road, Apartment A, and 200 Mallon Road in Americus, concluding a 10-month investigation.
In June of 2019, the Americus Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance in investigating a drug trafficking organization operating in and around Americus. Agents, along with members of the Americus Police Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, began conducting undercover purchases of controlled substances from this organization. In addition to undercover purchases of controlled substances, agents conducted surveillance identifying the two residences.
Prior to the execution of the search warrant on Jenkins Road, Mathis was observed leaving the residence driving a Honda Accord. Mathis was subsequently stopped by the Georgia State Patrol and detained. Agents executed the search warrant on Jenkins Road and made contact with Mumford and Wilburn inside the residence. A search of the residence revealed more than 40 ounces of suspected powder cocaine and more than two pounds of high-grade marijuana. In addition, agents discovered cocaine being cooked into crack cocaine inside of the kitchen.
Agents left the Jenkins Road address and traveled to 200 Mallon Road, which is the primary residence of Mathis. Upon entry into the residence, agents discovered $87,790 in U.S. currency, along with a Rolex watch and numerous pieces of expensive jewelry. More arrests are expected as this investigation is continuing.
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany and services 42 counties in southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, Turner County Sheriff’s Office and the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.
Drug tips can be reported anonymously thru the See Something Send Something App on your Smartphone. Tips can also be reported on the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS or by calling the Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office at (229) 420-1254.
