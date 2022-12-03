adkins.jpg

Cynthia Adkins

 Special Photo: GBI

DECATUR — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced recently the promotion of Cynthia Adkins to division director of investigations. She will oversee the daily operations of the Investigative Division, the GBI’s largest division.

Adkins began her law enforcement career with the GBI in 2001, assigned to the Perry Regional Office. She later had assignments as a Special Agent at the State Health Care Fraud Control Unit, the Milledgeville Regional Office, and the Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit. In July of 2012, Adkins was promoted to the rank of assistant special agent in charge at the Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit. In September of 2014, she was promoted to Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Regional Office, where she served until her promotion to Inspector in 2018.

