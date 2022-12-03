DECATUR — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced recently the promotion of Cynthia Adkins to division director of investigations. She will oversee the daily operations of the Investigative Division, the GBI’s largest division.
Adkins began her law enforcement career with the GBI in 2001, assigned to the Perry Regional Office. She later had assignments as a Special Agent at the State Health Care Fraud Control Unit, the Milledgeville Regional Office, and the Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit. In July of 2012, Adkins was promoted to the rank of assistant special agent in charge at the Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit. In September of 2014, she was promoted to Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Regional Office, where she served until her promotion to Inspector in 2018.
Adkins is the first woman in the history of the agency to be appointed to the division director of investigations position.
Adkins earned bachelor’s and master’s of science degrees from Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville and has been a P.O.S.T.-certified instructor since 2006. She is a graduate of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College at Columbus State University. In 2017, Adkins attended and graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation comprises four divisions: the Georgia Crime Information Center, the Crime Laboratory, the Investigative Division, and the Legal Division. The GBI has more than 900 employees and a current budget of $147,482,036.
Adkins is from Niceville, Fla., and currently resides in Fayetteville.