SHELLMAN – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said an autopsy would be performed on the body of Henry Aycock Wednesday, after officials with the two agencies arrested Oscar Ryan Aycock Jr., 52, Tuesday for the murder of Henry Aycock, 77, in Randolph County. Oscar Aycock Jr. is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
In the late evening hours Monday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 100 block of Cowarts Store Road in Shellman in reference to a report of a person being deceased. Once deputies arrived, they discovered the body of Henry Aycock.
Investigators learned that Oscar Aycock Jr. ran his uncle, Henry Aycock, over with his vehicle following a disagreement.
Henry Aycock’s body will be transported to the GBI Macon Crime Lab on Wednesday, where an autopsy is scheduled to be performed.
Anyone who has information pertaining to this death investigation is encouraged to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 732-2525 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (229) 777-2080.