ALBANY – The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, GBI Special Enforcement Team, Albany Gang Unit, and Georgia State Patrol executed search and arrest warrants at 520 Ninth Avenue in Albany as part of an ongoing investigation.
Arrested were:
-- James Perk Malone, 50, who was charged with one count of sale of controlled substances, four counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, and one count of possession of controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a city park;
-- Laura Ann Dungee,48, who was charged with keeping and maintaining a disorderly house.
Agents previously conducted a drug-related search warrant at the same address on Feb. 21. During this search warrant, 12 individuals were arrested, including Malone and Dungee. Both were currently out on bond from a previous arrest.
During the course of the investigation, agents made several arrests of individuals who purchased drugs from the residence. Numerous investigative acts, including controlled purchases and surveillances were conducted. Agents observed Malone distributing drugs from an open shed behind the residence with a burn barrel nearby. On numerous occasions, as law enforcement would approach the area, Malone would destroy evidence by throwing it into the burn barrel.
On May 12, as agents approached the backyard, Malone ran to the burn barrel and threw an object in the fire before he was arrested. Agents discovered prescription pills, methamphetamine and heroin on a table in the nearby shed in plain view. In addition to the drugs discovered, $15,700 in U.S. Currency was found during the search.
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany and services 42 counties in southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, Albany Police Department, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, Dougherty County Police Department, Turner County Sheriff’s Office, and Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.
