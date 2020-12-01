DECATUR -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is seeking reaccreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA). The voluntary process to gain reaccreditation will look different this year as it will be conducted virtually to adhere to social distancing requirements.
The assessors this year are Retired Chief Timothy Fitch (St. Louis County, Mo. Police Department) and Captain John Campanella (Delaware State Police). Agency employees and members of the community are invited to comment on the agency’s ability to meet these professional standards. Three options are available for public comments:
ATTEND AND SPEAK AT THE VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARING: The GBI will host a virtual public hearing on Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. Those who wish to speak or observe must register in advance by calling (404) 270-8525. Comments will be limited to 10 minutes per person.
Attendees are encouraged to speak from a prepared statement to ensure best use of their time. If any registered speaker is not available, the facilitator will call the next person in the line.
SPEAK TO AN ASSESSOR: Call (404) 270-8519 and provide your name, telephone number, and agency affiliation (if any) between 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 15. Calls will be limited to 10 minutes to allow the assessors to talk to as many people as possible.
SUBMIT WRITTEN COMMENTS DIRECTLY TO CALEA BY MAIL OR E-MAIL: Please reference “Georgia Bureau of Investigation” in the correspondence or subject line.
Send to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Inc. (CALEA)
13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320
Gainesville, Va. 20155
E-mail: calea@calea.org.
A copy of the standards is available at GBI Headquarters located at 3121 Panthersville Road, Decatur, Ga. 30334. For additional information, contact GBI Accreditation Manager Jasmine Rhodes at jasmine.rhodes@gbi.ga.gov or call (404) 270-8349.
The accreditation program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services. Established in 1979 by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the National Sheriffs' Association, and the Police Executive Research Forum, CALEA is recognized internationally as the key credentialing authority for law enforcement agencies. For more information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., write the Commission at 13575 Heathcote Blvd. Suite 320, Gainesville, Va. 20155; or call (703) 352-4225 or email calea@calea.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.