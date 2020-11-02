DECATUR – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday the promotion of Stripling Luke to Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the GBI’s Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office in Albany. Luke will be responsible for the supervision of the special agents and task force agents assigned to the unit. SWRDEO covers a 42-county area in southwest Georgia.
Luke has been employed with the GBI for more than 14 years. He began his career as a special agent assigned to the Altamaha Drug Task Force in Baxley. In 2007, Luke transferred to GBI’s Region 15 Dual Purpose Office in Sylvester. While serving there, he investigated mid- to high-level drug trafficking organizations.
In 2016, Luke was recognized by the Georgia Narcotics Officer Association as the recipient of the Joseph Whitehead Award. In 2017, he was selected by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as the recipient of the Stephen B. Robertson Memorial Award. Luke has also been a certified Public Safety Bomb Technician for the GBI since 2018.
Luke received a bachelor of science degree from Valdosta State University in May 2004 and a master of science degree in Criminal Justice from Valdosta State in May 2006.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation comprises three divisions: the Georgia Crime Information Center, the Crime Laboratory, and the Investigative Division. The agency has 808 employees and a FY '21 budget of $98.8 million. Luke is assigned to the Investigative Division.
Luke is from Camilla and resides in Tifton.
