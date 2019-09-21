TIFTON – Recently awarded Georgia Department of Transportation construction contracts will resurface approximately 33 miles of road at a cost of $8.1 million.
The largest contract awarded Aug. 30 was to mill and resurface State Route 256 from west of U.S. 319/SR 35 in Colquitt County to SR 33 in Worth County. The $4.6 million contract was awarded to Reames and Son Construction Co. Inc. of Valdosta.
The other state route to be resurfaced is U.S. 82/SR 50 in Quitman County, from the Alabama state line to SR 39. The $1.1 million contract was awarded to Oxford Construction Co. of Albany.
Two county roads in Irwin County will also be resurfaced utilizing Transportation Investment Act funding. TIA allows regions throughout Georgia to impose a 1% sales tax to pay for transportation improvements within the region. Irwin County is in the Southern Georgia Region. Osierfield Road from SR 32 to the Ben Hill County line and Evergreen Road from SR 32 to the Ben Hill County line will be resurfaced. The $2.4 million contract was awarded to The Scruggs Co. of Hahira. For more information on TIA, go to http://www.ga-tia.com/Project.
Start dates have not been established for any of these projects. All are scheduled to be complete next summer.