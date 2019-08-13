ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that the "bridge bundle" replacements funded in Fiscal Year 2016 are complete and open to traffic.
The bridge bundles are state-funded bridge replacement projects that replaced and updated 24 structurally deficient bridges on off-system roads — city or county routes that are not part of the state system — in 24 Georgia counties: Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Coweta, Crawford, Elbert, Grady, Greene, Harris, Hart, Jackson, Laurens, Meriwether, Morgan, Pike, Stephens, Telfair, Tift, Treutlen, Walton, Ware, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilkes.
Construction for the first bridge began in April 2017, and construction of the final bridge was completed in June. The FY16 bridge replacements represent an investment of $39.6 million and are part of the Georgia DOT Design-Build Bridge Replacement Program.
They were delivered through five contracts with three contractors. The program, funded as a result of the Transportation Funding Act of 2015, utilizes bundles to maximize efficiency and speed in the replacement of the locally-owned infrastructure. Similar bridge replacements from fiscal years 2017 and 2018 are currently in the works.
“Thanks to the Transportation Funding Act we were able to complete 24 bridge replacements over the course of two years leveraging design-build delivery methods,” Design-Build Program Manager Andrew Hoenig said. “The design-build program helps expedite the completion process whereas replacing a large quantity of bridges in such a short timeframe would have been practically impossible using traditional delivery methods, and costs would have been more.”
The bridge bundles used design-build contracts, each in geographic groups of four to six bridge replacements, which allowed each contractor to streamline delivery by combining design and construction activities for the bridges in their bundled contract. This concept is considered especially suitable in rural areas due to lower impacts to the traveling public.
By replacing old bridges, some of which were closed or had weight restrictions, the new bridges are able to enhance safety and quality of life for residents and enrich communities economically. The replacements accommodate school buses, trucks going from field to market and emergency response vehicles.
Reduced construction time means less travel impacts and minimized public inconvenience.
The Thomasville Bridge in Grady County demonstrates how the replacement of structurally deficient bridges benefits communities.
“The Thomasville Bridge repair was a large undertaking and required some inconvenience to the citizens that travel that way daily, but the finished product is amazing and a huge boost to the community from agricultural transports to commuters to school transportation,” Grady County Commissioner Buddy Johnson said. “The new bridge will certainly enhance the safety and looks of our great county.
"We look forward to working with GDOT in the future on other similar projects, and we are thankful for the professionalism that the GDOT employees show to our great citizens.”
The Design-Build Bridge Replacement Program is under the direction of the Georgia DOT P3 Division/Office of Innovative Delivery, which leverages innovative project funding and delivery methods to bring projects to the public sooner and on budget.
For more information about the Design-Build Bridge Replacement Program, including fact sheet, locator map, testimonials and before and after project photos, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/PartnerSmart/Innovative/Pages/DBBridgeReplacementProgram.aspx.
For information about Georgia DOT’s Design-Build program, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Innovative/DesignBuild.