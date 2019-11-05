ATLANTA – Whatever your message, GDOT has a message for you: Posting unauthorized signs on the state’s rights of way is a safety hazard and illegal.
Whether it’s a political sign, yard sale, real estate, or goods and services, signs on the state highway system – interstates and state routes – must be approved and permitted to be placed on the right of way.
Unauthorized signs can create safety hazards by distracting drivers and obstructing their view. During inclement weather, signs can also cause debris that clogs drainage systems.
Georgia Code 32-6-51 states that “It shall be unlawful for any person to erect, place or maintain within the right of way of any public road any sign, signal or other device except as authorized by subsection (d) of this Code section.” Violation is a misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine up to $1,000 and/or 12 months in jail.
It’s not unusual for GDOT district maintenance employees to uproot thousands of signs across the state during an election year. The signs are taken to GDOT district headquarters and held for 30 days, giving the owners an opportunity to reclaim them. If not reclaimed, they are destroyed. To reclaim signs that have been removed by department maintenance, contact a local GDOT office.
