Bull riding is just one of the events to watch at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College's Gee Haw Woah Back Rodeo, scheduled for April 14-15.

TIFTON — From bull riding to steer wrestling, rodeo fans can expect the real deal on April 14-15 when Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College presents its annual “Gee Haw Whoa Back” rodeo as part of Homecoming Week 2023.

“We are excited for another great rodeo,” Randi Hickman, the alumni and development coordinator for ABAC, said in a news release. “The cowboys and cowgirls that come to compete are some of the best in the Southeast, and it’s always an impressive show. This year we’ve added a few new food vendors, a souvenir vendor, and even Buddy the Bull will be available for pictures. We are also adding a pre-sale option for tickets to help get fans through the gate even quicker.”

