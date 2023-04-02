TIFTON — From bull riding to steer wrestling, rodeo fans can expect the real deal on April 14-15 when Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College presents its annual “Gee Haw Whoa Back” rodeo as part of Homecoming Week 2023.
“We are excited for another great rodeo,” Randi Hickman, the alumni and development coordinator for ABAC, said in a news release. “The cowboys and cowgirls that come to compete are some of the best in the Southeast, and it’s always an impressive show. This year we’ve added a few new food vendors, a souvenir vendor, and even Buddy the Bull will be available for pictures. We are also adding a pre-sale option for tickets to help get fans through the gate even quicker.”
Spectators will be entertained with competition during the Professional Cowboy Association-sanctioned rodeo at the ABAC Arena, which begins at 7 p.m. each evening. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for ages 18 and over, $10 for ages 6-17 and free for ages 5 and under. Current students with an ABAC ID get in free. Rodeo tickets will be sold at the gate on the two days of the event as well as in advance at www.abac.edu/rodeo. Separate tickets must be purchased for each night.
Besides the crowd favorite bull riding, other events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway roping, barrel racing and tie-down roping. The rodeo also will feature some audience participation events and family-friendly activities.
The rodeo is a part of a weeklong series of homecoming events on April 10-15 designed for students, alumni and the public. For more information on rodeo tickets or the Homecoming Week, interested persons can contact the ABAC Office of College Advancement at (229) 391-4900 or visit www.abac.edu/homecoming.