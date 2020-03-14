TIFTON — From bull riding to bronco busting, rodeo fans can watch fearless cowboys and cowgirls in action at the annual Gee Haw Whoa Back Rodeo on April 3-4 at 7 p.m. each night as a part of the annual Homecoming activities at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for those 6-18 years old. Children 5 and under will be admitted at no charge. ABAC students alsowill be admitted at no charge with a current ABAC ID. Active and retired military with ID will be admitted for $5.
Events at the ABAC Rodeo Arena include saddle bronco riding, bareback riding, bull riding, team roping, calf roping, steer wrestling, break-away roping, and barrel racing. On April 3, the winner of the Stallion Cup will be announced. The Stallion Cup goes to the campus club or organization at ABAC that earns the most points during Homecoming Week.
On April 4, members of the ABAC Rodeo Team and ABAC Rodeo Club from the past 51 years will be recognized at intermission. ABAC’s first rodeo was on May 24, 1969.
The rodeo is sanctioned by the Professional Cowboys Association. It features the 4L & Diamond S Rodeo Company. For more information on the 2020 ABAC Homecoming activities, interested persons can go to www.abac.edu/homecoming or call (229) 391-4900.
