slocumb.jpg

Melissa Slocumb

 Special Photo

ATLANTA — The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency has named Melissa Slocumb as the Training and Exercise Manager. She previously served as a Training & Development Specialist with GEMA/HS for six years.

GEMA/HS’s Training and Exercise department provides training to local and state partners to prepare counties and communities for response, preparedness, recovery and mitigation activities for all types of natural and man-made disasters and emergencies.

Tags