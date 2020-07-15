ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is leveraging an existing state contract with Georgia-based UPS to deliver personal protective equipment to medical facilities across Georgia.
“This is another example of partnership between the State and a Georgia-based company that will have a direct impact on the battle against COVID-19,” Kemp said in a news release. “The team at UPS has the capability to deliver the PPE that our hospital workers need to fight COVID-19 efficiently, and we could not be more grateful for their partnership.”
UPS delivered three mailing system terminals at the GEMA/HS RSS warehouse this week, and the company is training state employees to operate the systems.
“UPS is proud to support the state of Georgia, applying our expertise and utilizing our flexible network in order to deliver PPE and life-saving devices throughout the state and to those most in need,” George Willis, UPS president of U.S. Operations, including UPS Airlines, said. “With our global health care operations harmonized and enhanced to meet rigorous quality standards and service levels, we stand ready to help keep our communities safe."
"The existing partnership that we have with UPS allows us to streamline the delivery operations for PPE by shipping directly to the customers,” sGEMA/HS Director Homer Bryson said. “It just makes sense to leverage their existing logistical and distribution networks so we can get supplies where they’re needed faster and free up personnel to prepare Georgia for any other emergencies, especially since hurricane season began in June.”
As part of the Office of the Governor, GEMA/HS works with local, state, and federal governments and in partnership with the private sector and faith-based community to protect life and property against man-made and natural emergencies. In addition, GEMA/HS employees are on 24-hour call statewide to assist local authorities when disaster strikes. GEMA/HS’s Ready Georgia campaign helps Georgians prepare for disasters. Go to gema.ga.gov for information on developing a custom emergency plan and ready kit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.