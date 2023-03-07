health coverage.jpg

The General Assembly has given final passage to a $32.5 billion mid-year budget with a slightly smaller property tax relief grant than Gov. Brian Kemp requested in January.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

The mid-year budget, which covers state spending through June 30, includes $950 million in property tax relief, down from $1 billion the Georgia Senate approved last month. It also provides $1.1 billion to the state Department of Transportation to offset the loss in tax revenue the agency sustained last year when the governor temporarily suspended collection of the state sales tax on gasoline and other motor fuels.

