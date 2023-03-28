Gold-Dome-2-980x735.jpg

The General Assembly voted largely along party lines Monday to create an oversight board for Georgia’s district attorneys and solicitors general.

 File Photo

ATLANTA – The General Assembly voted largely along party lines Monday to create an oversight board for Georgia’s district attorneys and solicitors general.

Senate Bill 92 passed in the Georgia House of Representatives 97-77 over the objections of House Democrats that the measure both isn’t needed and is being driven by politics. The state Senate followed suit a few hours later, giving the bill final passage 32-24.

Recommended for you

Tags