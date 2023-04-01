ATLANTA — The General Assembly passed much of Gov. Brian Kemp’s legislative agenda for 2023 during the 40-day session that ended shortly after midnight Thursday.

The Georgia House and Senate approved the governor’s $1 billion state income tax rebate and $950 million in property tax relief, promises Kemp made on the campaign trail last year ahead of his re-election to a second term. Lawmakers also enacted the governor’s tough-on-crime legislation cracking down on street gangs.

