George Santos files paperwork formally declaring 2024 candidacy

Scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos filed paperwork on March 14 with federal regulators formally declaring his 2024 candidacy. Santos is pictured at the US Capitol in Washington on January 5.

 Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times/Redux

Scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos filed paperwork Tuesday with federal regulators formally declaring his 2024 candidacy.

The formal declaration does not mean that the embattled congressman has to pursue reelection. His action follows a demand last month from the Federal Election Commission that he declare his intentions after the Long Island Republican crossed a fundraising threshold that required him to file a statement of candidacy.

Recommended for you

Tags