George Santos took $3,000 from dying dog's GoFundMe, veterans say

Embattled New York Republican Representative George Santos leaves the US Capitol building following a vote in the House in Washington, DC, on January 12.

 Samuel Corum/Sipa/AP

Two New Jersey veterans say now-Congressman George Santos promised to raise funds for lifesaving surgery for one of their dogs in 2016, then became elusive and took off with the money.

Santos, the embattled freshman Republican, faces growing pressure to resign after he lied and misrepresented his educational, work and family history. Santos has admitted to "embellishing" his resume, but has maintained he is "not a criminal."

CNN's Andrew Kaczynski and Emily Bushey contributed to this report.

