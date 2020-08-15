GEORGETOWN -- The Georgetown-Quitman County Board of Commissioners has announced that the millage rate will be set at a meeting to be held at 25 Old School Road on Aug. 21 at 9:30 a.m.
Pursuant to the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 48-5-32 the Board of Commissioners does hereby publish the following presentation of the current year's tax digest and levy, along with the history of the tax digest and levy for the past five years.
CURRENT 2020 PROPERTY TAX DIGEST AND 5 YEAR HISTORY OF LEVY
Real & Personal: (2015) 89,471,337; (2016) 90,424,323; (2017) 88,668,389; (2018) 90,149,858; (2019) 91,629,395; (2020) 92,686,708
Motor Vehicles: (2015) 4,909,520; (2016) 4,623,260; (2017) 4,322,260; (2018) 3,533,870; (2019) 3,427,650; (2020) 4,014,220
Mobile Homes: (2015) 327,220; (2016) 430,179; (2017) 442,129; (2018) 365,615; (2019) 365,479; (2020) 329,922
Timber -- 100%: (2015) 3,347,994; (2016) 4,038,966; (2017) 4,345,127; (2018) 3,128,499; (2019) 3,472,769; (2020) 2,607,046
Heavy Duty Equipment: 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gross Digest: (2015) 98,056,071; (2016) 99,516,728; (2017) 97,777,905; (2018) 97,177,842; (2019) 98,895,293; (2020) 99,637,896
Less Exemptions: (2015) 26,967,962; (2016) 26,824,001; (2017) 26,603,513; (2018) 25,611,347; (2019) 25,428,152; (2020) 23,194,589
NET DIGEST VALUE: (2015) 71,088,109; (2016) 72,692,727; (2017) 71,174,392; (2018) 71,566,495; (2019) 73,467,141 (2020) 76,443,307
Gross Maintenance & Operation Millage: (2015) 17.6100; (2016) 17.8140; (2017) 17.4580; (2018) 17.5830; (2019) 17.7640; (2020) 17.9010
Less Rollback (Local Option Sales Tax): (2015)1.6900; (2016) 1.9200; (2017) 1.5100; (2018) 1.6400; (2019) 1.8800; (2020) 2.0280
NET M&O MILLAGE RATE: (2015) 15.9200; (2016) 15.8940; (2017) 15.9480; (2018) 15.9430; (2019) 15.8840; (2020) 15.8730
TOTAL M&O TAXES LEVIED: (2015) $1,131,723; (2016) $1,155,378; (2017) $1,135,089; (2018) $1,140,985; (2019) $1,166,952; (2020) $1,213,385
Net Tax $ Increase: (2015) -$49,207; (2016) $23,656; (2017) -$20,289; (2018) $5,895; (2019) $25,967; (2020) $46,433
Net Tax % Increase: (2015) -4.22%; (2016) 2.09%; (2017) -1.76%; (2018) 0.52%; (2019) 2.28%; (2020) 3.98%
