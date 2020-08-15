GEORGETOWN -- The Georgetown-Quitman County Board of Commissioners has announced that the millage rate will be set at a meeting to be held at 25 Old School Road on Aug. 21 at 9:30 a.m.

Pursuant to the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 48-5-32 the Board of Commissioners does hereby publish the following presentation of the current year's tax digest and levy, along with the history of the tax digest and levy for the past five years.

CURRENT 2020 PROPERTY TAX DIGEST AND 5 YEAR HISTORY OF LEVY

Real & Personal: (2015) 89,471,337; (2016) 90,424,323; (2017) 88,668,389; (2018) 90,149,858; (2019) 91,629,395; (2020) 92,686,708

Motor Vehicles: (2015) 4,909,520; (2016) 4,623,260; (2017) 4,322,260; (2018) 3,533,870; (2019) 3,427,650; (2020) 4,014,220

Mobile Homes: (2015) 327,220; (2016) 430,179; (2017) 442,129; (2018) 365,615; (2019) 365,479; (2020) 329,922

Timber -- 100%: (2015) 3,347,994; (2016) 4,038,966; (2017) 4,345,127; (2018) 3,128,499; (2019) 3,472,769; (2020) 2,607,046

Heavy Duty Equipment: 0 0 0 0 0 0

Gross Digest: (2015) 98,056,071; (2016) 99,516,728; (2017) 97,777,905; (2018) 97,177,842; (2019) 98,895,293; (2020) 99,637,896

Less Exemptions: (2015) 26,967,962; (2016) 26,824,001; (2017) 26,603,513; (2018) 25,611,347; (2019) 25,428,152; (2020) 23,194,589

NET DIGEST VALUE: (2015) 71,088,109; (2016) 72,692,727; (2017) 71,174,392; (2018) 71,566,495; (2019) 73,467,141 (2020) 76,443,307

Gross Maintenance & Operation Millage: (2015) 17.6100; (2016) 17.8140; (2017) 17.4580; (2018) 17.5830; (2019) 17.7640; (2020) 17.9010

Less Rollback (Local Option Sales Tax): (2015)1.6900; (2016) 1.9200; (2017) 1.5100; (2018) 1.6400; (2019) 1.8800; (2020) 2.0280

NET M&O MILLAGE RATE: (2015) 15.9200; (2016) 15.8940; (2017) 15.9480; (2018) 15.9430; (2019) 15.8840; (2020) 15.8730

TOTAL M&O TAXES LEVIED: (2015) $1,131,723; (2016) $1,155,378; (2017) $1,135,089; (2018) $1,140,985; (2019) $1,166,952; (2020) $1,213,385

Net Tax $ Increase: (2015) -$49,207; (2016) $23,656; (2017) -$20,289; (2018) $5,895; (2019) $25,967; (2020) $46,433

Net Tax % Increase: (2015) -4.22%; (2016) 2.09%; (2017) -1.76%; (2018) 0.52%; (2019) 2.28%; (2020) 3.98%

