ATLANTA -- After a year of hard work and dedication, close to 150 Georgia 4-H youths were named state winners at the Georgia 4-H State Congress held recently at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia in the state capital.
Among the winners was Dougherty County 4-Her Tandria Burke, who claimed the top spot in Companion and Specialty Animals.
Georgia 4-H members earn an invitation to compete at State Congress through hard work and the process of elimination. At the beginning of the year, students select an area of study, give an oral presentation before judges at their respective District Project Achievement, and participate in service and leadership events in their communities throughout the year.
Then the regional first-place winners compete at State Congress in a variety of categories including history, horses, performing arts, and public speaking. Each student gives a 12-minute presentation before expert judges and is interviewed about their portfolio that details their research, leadership and service projects.
Arch Smith, state leader for the Georgia 4-H program, calls State 4-H Congress "the annual capstone event" of the program's year.
"'Learn by Doing' is a slogan of 4-H, and Georgia 4-H members who have been involved in the Project Achievement process competed for the honor of being named state winner last week," he said. "We recognized nearly 150 state winners at the annual banquet in 4-H educational programs from agriculture to performing arts to food preparation and healthy living. We are proud of these young people who have reached the highest level of attainment of over 238,000 4-H participants during the program year that ended in July."
This year’s area winners, listed by home county, are:
CRISP
Kayla Stephens, Workforce Prep and Career Development
DOUGHERTY
Tandria Burke, Companion and Specialty Animals
LOWNDES
Daniel Peterson, Poultry and Egg Science
MITCHELL
Abi Pace, Performing Arts – Dance
THOMAS
Michaela Falconer, Dog Care and Training
TIFT
Lydia Connell, Horse
WEBSTER
Savannah Matthews, Textiles, Merchandising and Interiors
For more information, visit georgia4h.org or contact any local University of Georgia Cooperative Extension office.