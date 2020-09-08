EATONTON — As students return to school in a variety of formats, Georgia 4-H will continue virtual programs with the “Blast Off with Georgia 4-H” series into the fall. This will be a continuation of “Set Sail with Georgia 4-H,” a collection of online lessons offered around the state during the summer.
“Blast Off with Georgia 4-H” will provide students with entertaining and educational lessons and adventures. The activities cover a variety of topics including agriculture, STEM, leadership and healthy living. These virtual programs are offered in a variety of formats, such as livestream sessions, video series and solo activities. The series is updated weekly with new offerings that are managed by local University of Georgia Cooperative Extension agents.
“Some of my favorite 4-H experiences as a kid include the incredible day trips and workshops offered by my local 4-H program,” Jason Estep, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension 4-H specialist, said. “Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis, our 4-H professionals have continued to create and offer innovative programs that are every bit as engaging and unforgettable as the ones I experienced as a kid — they’ve just been moved to a virtual format. We are proud to showcase and open some of these virtual programs to a statewide audience.”
The series is a space-themed collection of statewide activities for youths of all ages. Participants can select a track, or “mission,” based on grade level. The Cloverbud Perseverance Mission is designed for students in kindergarten through third grade. These activities, or “expeditions,” are interactive and entertaining. The Cloverleaf InSight Mission, for youths in fourth through sixth grades, includes fun and hands-on expeditions. The Junior Odyssey Mission includes a variety of experiences for students in grades seven and eight. Students in grades nine through 12 will enjoy the Senior Voyager Mission, filled with exciting, practical and even tasty experiences.
“Georgia 4-H teaches youths to adapt to change and find opportunity in challenges,” Estep said. “While the pandemic has restricted our ability to interact in person with the students we serve, virtual programming allows us to maintain the youth-adult partnerships that are vital to positive student development. It’s also helping us reach some entirely new audiences.”
Registration is free, and the programs are open to the public. To start an educational mission, visit georgia4h.org/blastoff.
Georgia 4-H empowers youths to become leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 242,000 people annually through UGA Extension offices and 4-H facilities.
For more information, visit georgia4h.org or contact a local county extension office.
