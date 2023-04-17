4-Hcamps.jpeg

Georgia 4-H partners with military families across the country to provide no-cost access to resources and camps that will enrich the lives of military dependents.

EATONTON -- Dependents of military service members are invited to apply to attend two week-long camping experiences coordinated by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program at no cost.

These summits are open to 13- to 18-year-old dependents of military members currently serving in active, guard and reserve components. Camp fees, including a transportation stipend, are covered through grant funds.

Josie Smith is the public relations coordinator for Georgia 4-H.

