TIFTON -- High school 4-Hers are bridging technology gaps in the agriculture community with Georgia’s new 4-H Ag Tech Changemakers program, part of the national 4-H Tech Changemakers initiative.

Students trained as 4-H Tech Changemakers create educational opportunities for adults to learn essential work force-related technology. Georgia 4-H created the 4-H Ag Tech Changemakers program to expand the subject area coverage to include agriculture-specific skills, and students take the skills they learn to provide outreach programming to their local farming communities.

Josie Smith is the public relations coordinator for Georgia 4-H.

