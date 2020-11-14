ATHENS — Georgia 4-H students rose to the occasion during the 4-H Upcycle Challenge, which encouraged students to re-use — or upcycle — materials that normally would have been discarded or recycled to create functional items.
More than 60 entries were submitted to the multistate Upcycle Challenge, which was open to 4-H students in Georgia and neighboring states as part of Georgia 4-H’s Environmental Education program.
Participating 4-Hers had from Oct. 13 until the final submission deadline of Nov. 3 to create items following guidelines on how their pieces must be built and the amount of non-reused materials allowable.
As a part of their submissions, participants had to send a 10- to 30-second video describing their piece, highlighting the materials they used and the creative inspiration for the item, in addition to photos of their creations. These items were judged on functionality, creativity, innovation and total number of re-used materials students were able to incorporate.
Participants were split into three groups for judging — grades 2-5, grades 6-8, and grades 9-12 — with winners and honorable mentions selected for each age group.
This is the first year for the contest, which was sponsored by the Burton 4-H Center on Tybee Island. Burton 4-H staff were inspired to create the contest after the success of a Student Journal Art Contest this past spring.
“I have been very happy with the success,” Erine-Fay McNaught, environmental education coordinator at the Burton 4-H Center, said. “I am hoping and planning to make both the Student Journal Art Contest and Upcycle Challenge annual offerings to help keep our attending schools and Georgia 4-Hers connected to our 4-H Center.”
Winners for the 2020 Upcycle Challenge are:
♦ Grades 2-5: Owen Aymett, Bell Buckle, Tenn.;
♦ Grades 6-8: Nandini Patel, Ben Hill County;
♦ Grades 9-12: Liam Jay, Ben Hill County.
Georgia 4-H empowers students to become leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 242,000 people annually through the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension offices and 4-H facilities. For more information, visit georgia4h.org.
