EATONTON -- From the mountains to the sea, five Georgia 4-H centers are preparing for an exciting summer of camp. More than 8,000 students experienced the “best week ever” in 2022, and 8,600 campers are expected in 2023.

Rock Eagle 4-H Center serves as the flagship facility for Georgia 4-H and its camping program. A story 58 years in the making, hundreds of thousands of Georgians share fond memories of cabins nestled in the woods in Eatonton. Summer camp with 4-H gives many young people their first experience of spending a week away from home.

Recommended for you

Josie Smith is the public relations coordinator for Georgia 4-H.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags