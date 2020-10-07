ATHENS -- Georgia high school 4-H members participated in the Southern Region Teen Leadership Conference in late September with students from surrounding Southern states. The annual event gives attending young people and adults opportunities to develop leadership skills and practice networking skills with 4-Hers in other states.
This year’s leadership conference was held virtually to abide with COVID-19 restrictions, with workshops, networking events, virtual campfires and dances, leadership lessons, and informative roundtable discussions held over video conference. Along with the 98 Georgia 4-Hers who participated, nearly 500 4-H members from other Southern states took part.
In addition to scheduled workshops and trainings, 4-Hers donated school supplies to their local county schools as a part of the event-sponsored service project. Information about donated materials was captured through a survey that participants completed with pictures of donated school supplies. Georgia 4-H members contributed generously and, with the help of fellow 4-Hers from across the region, thousands of items were donated to schools in need.
“The conference is an outstanding opportunity to help youths develop leadership and citizenship skills and to help them find opportunities to put those skills to use in their communities,” Jason Estep, a 4-H leadership and civic engagement specialist, said. “Plus, it is one of the best ways to meet 4-Hers from other states and learn about their programs.”
4-H officials say students who attend SRTLC are empowered and inspired to make positive changes across the Southern region through leadership development, networking opportunities and collaborative partnerships. Young participants and adults present educational workshops and roundtables on topics ranging from dancing for exercise to driver safety, from leadership styles to 3-D printing, and more.
Next year’s conference is scheduled for Sept. 23-26 at the Clyde M. York 4-H Center in Crossville, Tenn.
