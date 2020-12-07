EATONTON — Senior 4-Hers around the state will log in and connect with others on Dec. 12 for the virtual 4-H Fall Forum event “Georgia 4-H: We Stick Together.”
The annual social and networking event will be held from 4-9 p.m. and will feature games, a virtual dance and time to meet other 4-Hers.
In addition to the virtual programming, 4-Hers will have the opportunity to submit presentations, posters and exhibits for all to view throughout the day. This will serve as a chance for 4-H members to add material to their personal portfolios for judging during 2021 Project Achievement presentations at the beginning of the year.
Georgia 4-H is also sponsoring a “virtual” canned food drive for members, who can donate their canned food to local food banks in their communities and record the total number of items donated by Wednesday.
“Unanimously, the Georgia 4-H State Board of Directors is looking forward to providing young people with a chance to reconnect with each other through this virtual event,” Jeffrey Burke, Georgia 4-H event and programs manager, who has provided oversight during the planning process, said of the virtual gathering.
Registration for the event is open until Wednesday and the event is open to all ninth- through 12th-grade 4-Hers in Georgia.
Georgia 4-H empowers students to become leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 242,000 people annually through the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension offices and 4-H facilities. For more information, visit georgia4h.org.
