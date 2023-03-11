4-h.jpg

From left, Robie Lucas, Alyssa Haag, Leah Szczepanski and Lily Ann Smith of Oconee County 4-H won the Family and Consumer Science Bowl at the Western National Roundup in Denver.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

DENVER -- Five Georgia counties found success at the 2023 Western National Roundup in Denver, including a first-place victory by Oconee County 4-H in the National Family and Consumer Sciences Bowl. The Western National Roundup is the highest level of competition for many 4-H livestock, horse, and family and consumer sciences events.

Oconee County team members Robie Lucas, Alyssa Haag, Leah Szczepanski and Lily Ann Smith won their competition by answering questions about responsible consumer habits, popular products, healthy living and smart spending for the Family and Consumer Science Bowl. Lucas also earned first-place individual in the written essay portion of the event.

Josie Smith is the public relations coordinator for Georgia 4-H. Allison Barrett is a student intern in the Georgia 4-H state office.

Tags