EATONTON — Cooking classes, scavenger hunts and science experiments are all popular summer camp activities that Georgia 4-H youths will still be able to do this year — just at a bit of a distance.
After much thought and concern for the health and safety of 4-H staff, volunteers and student participants, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension and Georgia 4-H made the difficult decision to cancel residential camps for the 2020 summer season. In a typical year, more than 9,000 youths would have participated in these programs and will now be looking for other activities this summer.
As an alternative to residential camps, Georgia 4-H has created a virtual summer series called “Set Sail with Georgia 4-H” to provide members with entertaining and educational lessons and adventures.
The activities cover a variety of topics including agriculture, STEM, leadership and healthy living. These virtual programs are offered in a variety of formats, such as livestreaming sessions, video series, solo activities and more. The series is updated weekly with new programs and will continue until school resumes in August.
“Some of my favorite 4-H experiences as a kid include the incredible summer day trips and workshops offered by my local 4-H program,” Jason Estep, an extension 4-H specialist said. “Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis, our 4-H professionals have continued to create and offer innovative programs that are every bit as engaging and unforgettable as the ones I experienced as a kid — they’ve just been moved to a virtual format. We are proud to showcase and open some of these virtual programs to a statewide audience.”
The series is a cruise-themed collection of statewide activities for students of all ages. Participants can select a track, or “cruise,” based on grade level. The U.S.S. Cloverbud Cruise is designed for students in kindergarten through grade three. These activities, or “excursions,” are interactive and entertaining. The Cloverleaf Connections Cruise, for youths in fourth through sixth grades, includes fun and hands-on excursions. The Junior Jamboree Cruise includes a variety of experiences for students in grades seven and eight. Youths in grades nine through 12 will enjoy the Senior Summer Spectacular Cruise, filled with exciting, practical and even tasty excursions.
“Georgia 4-H teaches youths to adapt to change and find opportunity in challenges,” Estep said. “While the pandemic has restricted our ability to interact in person with the students we serve, virtual programming allows us to maintain the youth-adult partnerships that are vital to positive youth development. It’s also helping us reach some entirely new audiences.”
Registration is free and open to the public for the programs. To start cruising through summer, visit georgia4h.org/setsail.
