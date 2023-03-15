Your Logo - 1

DOUGLAS -- The Georgia Department of Agriculture has scheduled a Pesticide Clean Day event for March 29 in Coffee County.

Offered once a year, the event is open and free to all Georgians. However, due to limited waste disposal capabilities, the event is geared toward private and commercial pesticide license holders who need to safely dispose of outdated or canceled restricted-use pesticides. Individuals and entities including farmers, lawn care companies, golf courses and pest control companies are encouraged to participate in the event.

Emily Cabrera is a writer and public relations coordinator for the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at the University of Georgia.

