MACON -- The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture, formerly the Georgia Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture, is committed to investing in students pursuing careers in agriculture or a related field. For 2020, the foundation is offering $65,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors, technical college students, rising college juniors and seniors, and UGA College of Veterinary Medicine students specializing in large/food animals.
Visit www.gfb.ag/scholarships for a list of eligible majors/schools, application instructions and to apply. Applications must be submitted online only by March 1. Transcripts and letters of recommendation must be uploaded into the application.
The four scholarship categories the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is offering are:
Scholarship for Agriculture
Seven scholarships of $3,000; seven scholarships of $1,500 are available.
Applicants must:
• Be a Georgia resident;
• Be a graduating high school senior;
• During the 2020-21 academic year, enroll in a unit of the University System of Georgia, Berry College, Emmanuel College or any accredited college/university in Georgia with an ag program;
• Pursue an undergraduate degree in agricultural and environmental sciences, family and consumer sciences or a related ag field;
• Have a minimum 3.0 GPA;
• Be engaged in high school leadership activities.
Technical College Scholarship for Agriculture
Five $1,500 scholarships are available.
Applicants must:
• Be a Georgia resident;
• Be enrolled in a Georgia accredited technical college during the 2020-21 academic year;
• Major in an area of study related to agriculture (examples of eligible majors at www.gfb.ag/techschoolmajors);
• Have a minimum 2.8 GPA.
Rising College Jr./Sr. Scholarship for Agriculture
10 scholarships of $2,000 are available.
Applicants must:
• Be a Georgia resident majoring in agricultural and environmental sciences, family and consumer sciences or a related ag field;
• Be a sophomore or junior with at least two semesters remaining to receive undergraduate degree at a unit of the University System of Georgia, Berry College, Emmanuel College or any accredited college/university in Georgia with an ag program;
• Be engaged in college leadership activities;
• Have a minimum 3.0 GPA.
UGA College of Veterinary Medicine Scholarship
Three $2,000 scholarships are available.
Applicants must:
• Be a Georgia resident;
• Be a current University of Georgia veterinary medicine student specializing in large animal/food animal practice;
• Have a minimum 3.0 GPA.
